Actor Lori Loughlin released after two-month prison sentence for college admission scandal

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving almost two months for her involvement in the highly publicized college admission scandal.

According to E! News, the 'Fuller House' star jailed in October at the Northern California facility FCI-Dublin for paying half-a-million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college, was released on Monday.



The 56-year-old actor was supposed to come out a day before but her release had to be moved forward due to the holidays.

Though she is out her period still includes two more years of supervised release, along with 100 hours of community service. As per E! News, Loughlin was further ordered to pay a sum of $150,000 as a fine, which she has completed.

Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli, who was also involved in the scandal is currently serving his five months prison sentence and is scheduled to get out in April 2021. He, too, has already paid his $250,000 fine. (ANI)

