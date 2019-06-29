Actor-lyricist Edward Gallardo dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Edward Gallardo, actor-lyricist-playwright died at the age of 70.

Gallardo was widely known for the play 'Simpson Street' which followed the story of a Hispanic family in South Bronx, New York. The play was performed all over the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Some of Gallardo's other notable works include 'Bernie', 'Miss George Alliance', 'Rondelay', 'Cordelia', 'Waltz on a Merry-Go-Round' and 'Mugging the Dinner Guest', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gallardo's recent works include the play 'Another Part of the City' which was produced at the Jersey Shore Art Center's Rainbow Festival in 2016 while his play 'Everybody Knows My Name' will be performed in 2020 in south Florida.

The actor was a recipient of scores of awards including Roberto Clemente Humanitarian award. His play 'Women Without Men' in 1985 won the New York Shakespeare Festival's National Contest for Latino Plays.

Gallardo not only ruled the theatre world but also has some TV shows in his credits including 'M.A.S.H.', 'Charlie's Angels', 'Hawaii Five-0', 'Serpico and Baretta'. (ANI)

