Actor Sarah Levy from 'Schitt's Creek' to cast in COVID-inspired indie 'Distancing Socially'

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Emerging Canadian actor Sarah Levy secured a new role in a COVID-inspired indie film titled 'Distancing Socially'.

According to Variety, Chris Blake will be directing the film with a focus on relationships and the challenges of virtual communication during the lockdown.

Blake who also wrote the screenplay for the film is shooting in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver using remote technology.



The 34-year-old actor is famously known for her role as a waitress named Twyla Sands on 'Schitt's Creek,' Emmy-winning series created by and starring her brother Dan Levy and dad Eugene Levy.

As per Variety, Levy is currently shooting 'The Surrealtor' a SyFy drama about a real estate agent who handles haunted houses, co-starring fellow 'Schitt's Creek' alum Tim Rozon.

Schitt's Creek won nine trophies at Emmys last month, including outstanding comedy series and acting honours for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. (ANI)

