Adam Devine engaged to Chloe Bridges

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges as the two are now engaged.

The 'When We First Met' star shared the big news on his Instagram with Bridges flaunting the diamond ring.

He wrote in the caption, "She said yes! Well actually she said "ahh Adam" and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!"

He proposed to her last weekend and explained why he wanted to keep the news private. He continued, "You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!"



Bridges also shared a couple of pictures terming it a special connection.



The duo has been dating since February 2015. They first met in 2014 while filming 'The Final Girls'. Since 2015, the couple remained private on their social media channels. (ANI)

