Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges
Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine engaged to Chloe Bridges

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges as the two are now engaged.
The 'When We First Met' star shared the big news on his Instagram with Bridges flaunting the diamond ring.
He wrote in the caption, "She said yes! Well actually she said "ahh Adam" and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!"
He proposed to her last weekend and explained why he wanted to keep the news private. He continued, "You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!"

Bridges also shared a couple of pictures terming it a special connection.

The duo has been dating since February 2015. They first met in 2014 while filming 'The Final Girls'. Since 2015, the couple remained private on their social media channels. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa groove to 'Naah Goriye' from 'Bala'

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ayushman Khurana unveiled the "sexy side" of his character with the latest song 'Naah Goriye' from his upcoming film 'Bala'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Meghan King Edmonds is working on her marriage after husband's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Television personality Meghan Kind Edmonds is now working on her marriage in the aftermath of her husband Jim's sexting scandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:03 IST

Michelle Obama honoured for services to military caregivers

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Former US first lady Michelle Obama was awarded the Tom Hanks Caregivers Champion award for services to military caregivers at Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes gala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:28 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez helped elementary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez did something which will just melt your heart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:17 IST

Jennifer Aniston won't let Instagram become an addiction, will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): After setting the internet on fire with her Instagram debut, actor Jennifer Aniston pledged for it to not become an addiction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:52 IST

In white jammies, little Alia wishes mom Soni on her birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): 'Patakha Guddi' Alia Bhatt wished mom Soni Razdan on her birthday with an extremely adorable throwback picture from her childhood days and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:46 IST

I don't want to say I'm retired: Eddie Murphy about his break from films

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): American actor and singer Eddie Murphy recently opened up about his upcoming film 'Dolemite Is My Name' and semi-retirement from acting.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:45 IST

Fans rejoice for first day, first show of Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Frenzied fans gathered outside a movie theatre in Madurai during the early hours of Friday to watch the first show of Vijay starrer 'Bigil' after the Tamil Nadu government allowed its special screening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:49 IST

Stars to reprise their roles for 'Lizzie McGuire' series remake

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' is set for a remake and the best part is that the entire original star-cast will be seen reprising their roles for the forthcoming series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:41 IST

Anne Hathaway to be back with 'Modern Love' season two

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Anne Hathaway is sure to return with season of two of her recently released romantic comedy series - 'Modern Love'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:25 IST

Taylor Swift dedicates her 13 years in industry to fans

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww!

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:22 IST

Deepika to play Draupadi for her next production 'Mahabharat'

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is set to travel back in time as she has been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.

Read More
iocl