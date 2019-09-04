Zazie Beetz, Rachel Bloom and Adam Devine
Zazie Beetz, Rachel Bloom and Adam Devine

Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz to lend voices for 'Extinct'

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actors Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, and Ken Jeong are all set to lend their voices for the upcoming animated flick 'Extinct'.
The film is being directed by 'The Simpsons Movie' fame David Silverman along with co-director Raymond Persi, reported Variety.
'The Simpsons' veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik are writing the script for the movie.
The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called 'flummels'. The two accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai where they discover traffic, trans fats, and the fact that flummels have become extinct. The duo then set out to save themselves and their species.
The additional voice cast of the upcoming flick includes Jim Jefferies, Catherine O'Hara, Reggie Watts and Alex Borstein.
Yanming Jiang, Joe Aguilar and Matthew Berkowitz are producing the flick, which is currently in production at Cinesite in Montreal. It is slated to hit the big screens in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:08 IST

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline reach new custody agreement

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears and rapper Kevin Federline have reached a new custody agreement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:25 IST

Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm roped in for 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actors Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm have been roped in to star alongside Jamie Dornan in the upcoming film 'Wild Mountain Thyme'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:05 IST

Robert Pattinson reveals he felt 'powerful' trying on batsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): American actor Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman', opened up about trying the iconic batsuit for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 02:52 IST

Halsey reveals music helps in managing her bipolar disorder

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Halsey, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 17, revealed that music hasn't just given her a career, but also a way to find stability with her disorder.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:41 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about dating Robert Pattinson in past

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart recently reflected upon her past relationship with actor Robert Pattinson.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:10 IST

Nick Jonas defends Priyanka, says she knows his age

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's recent post for hubby Nick Jonas was called out for mentioning his wrong age, following which the 'Chains' crooner stepped in to calm netizens through a hilarious meme.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:59 IST

Ariana Grande files lawsuit against fashion retailer for using...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande has registered a lawsuit against clothing company Forever 21 seeking at least USD10 million in damages.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:28 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about sexuality, reveals advice given...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): When it comes to an individual's sexuality, not only common folks but actors are also preached upon and subjected to hate. Actor Kristen Stewart who rose to fame with the 'Twilight' series opened up about her sexuality, relationships and how she was given a piece o

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:50 IST

Prince Harry opens up about his private jet controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry opened up about the private jet controversy which surfaced after his recent trip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:49 IST

Here's what Priyanka Chopra misses around 'this time of the year'

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): While she seemed to be having the time of her life, actor Priyanka Chopra is totally homesick and is missing being home during "this time of the year".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:42 IST

Shraddha Kapoor revisits father Shakti's iconic roles to wish...

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor wished her father Shakti Kapoor in the cutest way which is sure to take you back to the 90s!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:30 IST

An ode to all superstitions, 'Lucky Charm' from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): While the trailer of 'The Zoya Factor' showed Sonam Kapoor as team India's 'Lucky Charm', here's the first track from the film dedicated to the lady luck and all those superstitions that we grew up listening.

Read More
iocl