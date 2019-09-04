Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz to lend voices for 'Extinct'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actors Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, and Ken Jeong are all set to lend their voices for the upcoming animated flick 'Extinct'.

The film is being directed by 'The Simpsons Movie' fame David Silverman along with co-director Raymond Persi, reported Variety.

'The Simpsons' veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik are writing the script for the movie.

The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called 'flummels'. The two accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai where they discover traffic, trans fats, and the fact that flummels have become extinct. The duo then set out to save themselves and their species.

The additional voice cast of the upcoming flick includes Jim Jefferies, Catherine O'Hara, Reggie Watts and Alex Borstein.

Yanming Jiang, Joe Aguilar and Matthew Berkowitz are producing the flick, which is currently in production at Cinesite in Montreal. It is slated to hit the big screens in 2020. (ANI)

