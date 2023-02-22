Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker expecting a second baby

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Adam Driver is going to be a daddy for the second time.

The 'Marriage Story' actor and wife Joanne Tucker are expecting their second baby together.

The couple is already parents to a young son, whose name has not been shared, reported People.



Tucker was recently spotted out with a baby bump on display in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Driver and Tucker are in New York City, where Tucker was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The soon-to-be mom of two paired her fleece sweatshirt with a tan puffer coat and a blue beanie while Driver wore a rust-coloured sweater and a black beanie.

Driver and Tucker met while attending Juilliard in NYC and tied the knot in 2013. In the years since, they have welcomed a son, whom they've kept out of the spotlight.

"My job is to be a spy -- to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that," Adam told in one of his interviews, reported People.

After making a few hints, Driver finally addressed his dad status in his opening monologue during his Saturday Night Live hosting appearance in 2020, telling the crowd, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything." (ANI)

