Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley join Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have joined Michael Mann's long-gestating passion project 'Ferrari', the biopic about the famed Italian motoring icon.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of the casting of the actors, ahead of a May 2022 production start date for the biopic.

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman were earlier attached to step into the lead role of playing Enzo Ferrari that now has been signed by Driver.

Cruz will play his wife, Laura Ferrari, while Woodley takes on the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo's mistress.



"Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled," Mann said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in 1957, Enzo Ferrari, as a racecar maker, faces bankruptcy and a tempestuous marriage with Laura. Amid that crisis, Ferrari and his team of drivers roll the dice on one race -- 1,000 miles across Italy, the infamous Mille Miglia. Mann will direct from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job).

As per the outlet, the upcoming project adapts Brock Yates' 1991 book 'Enzo Ferrari: The Man and The The Machine', which details the rise of the auto mogul.

'Ferrari' will be released worldwide by STXfilms and its partners. The studio has nabbed worldwide rights ahead of the May 2022 production start date for the biopic.

Mann will produce via his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West, with Niels Juul executive producing. (ANI)

