Adam Driver's '65' gets new release date

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver's upcoming sci-fi action-thriller film '65' has got a new release date.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, '65' which comes from writer-director Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the John Krasinski-helmed hit 'A Quiet Place'; is moving back to April 14, 2023.

The sci-fi title, starring Driver, Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman, was previously set for release on April 29, 2022.

'65' is a joint-venture production by Columbia Pictures, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods, and will be released in the United States on April 14, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing. (ANI)

