Adam McKay's star-studded 'Don't Look Up' all set to cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet are all set to join the star-studded cast of Netflix's comedy 'Don't Look Up.'

As reported by Variety, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel are among the others on the list along with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry.

Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan were also recently announced as part of the cast.



McKay, the filmmaker behind 'Step Brothers,' 'Anchorman,' 'Talladega Nights' and 'The Big Short,' wrote and directed 'Don't Look Up,' which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid that could destroy the planet.

Lawrence and DiCaprio are expected to play the two astronomers, but Netflix would not confirm.

As per Variety, the film is scheduled to start filming before the end of the year.

McKay is also producing the film with Kevin Messick under McKay's Hyperobject Industries banner. (ANI)

