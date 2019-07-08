Adam Sandler, Charles Eston
Adam Sandler, Charles Eston

Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and others mourn Cameron Boyce's demise

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 21:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Adam Sandler and Charles Esten among other celebrities mourned the death of Disney actor Cameron Boyce who passed away on Saturday (local time).
Boyce essayed the role of Sandler's onscreen son in the 2010 comedy film 'Grown Ups'. The latter remembered him in an Instagram post where he said that he 'loved that kid'.
"Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about is family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us."
Sandler added that there was more on the way and continued writing, "So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Meanwhile, Eston who shared the screen space with Boyce on the comedy series 'Jessie' as the latter's onscreen father, also mourned his demise.
In a series of tweets, he penned his emotions.
"My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together," he wrote in the first tweet.

He continued, "It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron's dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering."
He added that Boyce was destined to become a star one day. "Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little."

He concluded his tweets by writing, "Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed."

Other actors who also remembered the slain actor include Jordan Fisher, James Charles, Mace Coronel, Gregg Sulkin, Kenny Ortega, Skai Jackson.
The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News cited ABC News. (ANI)

