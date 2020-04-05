Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel and others raise over USD 300K for COVID-19 relief

Washington D.C. [USA], April 5 (ANI): Star comedians including Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel, Whitney Cummings and more who teamed up for a 'Laugh Aid' live stream on Saturday, have raised an amount of over USD 300,000 for COVID-19 relief.

The six-hour charity event focused on raising funds for 'Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid's COVID-19 emergency relief fund that aims to assist comedians struggling during the virus crisis.

Over USD 300,000 has been raised through the event, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the many hosts for the event, Howie Mandel, during the show, stressed that "we need laughter... laughter is, as everybody says, the best medicine" and that Laugh Aid will be a huge support to out-of-work comics.

"We need to support these people that put a smile on strangers' faces," quoted The Hollywood Reporter as Mandel saying.

Many groups from the entertainment industry have been putting their best efforts forward in combating the coronavirus crises.

Earlier, Singer Elton John, who hosted a star-studded 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America', with a view to bringing relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, has raised nearly USD eight million.

According to WHO, COVID-19 has affected over 10 lakh people across the globe and has claimed the lives of more than 50,000. (ANI)

