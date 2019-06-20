Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston starrer 'Murder Mystery' marks Netflix's biggest opening

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's latest flick 'Murder Mystery' broke all the viewing records on Netflix, revealed the company recently.

As per a tweet, the film was seen by approximately 30.9 million households, within the first three days of its debut on Netflix, reported Fox News.

Confirming the news which was tweeted, a Netflix spokesperson said that the data was accurate. He also revealed that the company only counts views if the viewer has finished watching at least 70 per cent of the film.

The Netflix flick is produced by the 'Deadpool' star, Ryan Reynolds.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were last seen together in the 2011 romcom, 'Just Go with It'.

'Murder Mystery' released on June 14, 2019. (ANI)

