Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Singer Adele has postponed the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was originally scheduled to begin on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Adele posted a tearful video of her giving the update to her fans.

"I tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," she said in the clip.





Adele stated that half of her team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said. "Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," she added.

The 'Hello' hitmaker also apologised to her fans for the last-minute changes.

"Sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time. And I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone who traveled, again. It's been impossible. We've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry," she said.

Adele had first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November last year. (ANI)

