Adil Rami denies abuse allegations by his ex Pamela Anderson

American and Canadian actor Pamela Anderson who parted ways with her boyfriend and soccer star Adil Rami made a shocking revelation that she was "abused" by him. Rami has, however, denied all allegations as false.

According to Fox News, the 33-year-old soccer player wrote a long Instagram post in French explaining that he had kept silent because he was "shocked" to hear about the allegations and felt that he could not "speak [on the allegations] without every word being interpreted."

"I hallucinate because it is so bad, those who know me know who I am and what are my principles, they know that this is impossible and that I'm incapable of doing such things," he wrote.

"If she wanted to hurt me she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me," he said.

Following the allegations by his former girlfriend, the player was suspended from his role as an ambassador for Solidarite Femmes, a French domestic violence charity.

"I respect the people at Solidarite Femmes that I have met, and their fight, far too much," he wrote. "It is really disgusting."

Talking about the suspension, he wrote, "I respect the decision of the association. I'm sad about it, but I respect it. It's one thing to lie to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children but lying about violence in order to hurt me that's going too far and it's unjust. Once again, I won't allow these false accusations on me and my family to remain unanswered. All of this is too bad."

"There you are, I said what I had on the heart. I will leave it to the pros to deal with it now. For me, I'll look to the future. Adil," he concluded.

The 51-year-old actor accused Rami of having a "double life" during their two-year relationship.

The "Borat" actor and her advocate published a series of emails that she allegedly exchanged with Rami's ex and mother of his children, Sidonie Biemont, in which Biemont allegedly claimed that she and Rami still had a romantic and physical relationship while he was dating Anderson.

Biemont allegedly claimed in the emails that once Rami had told her that his romance with Anderson was simply a platonic friendship being played up for the press.

Far more damaging were Anderson's allegations of domestic violence against Rami. She accused him of "crushing" her hands so badly that she couldn't open a bottle and said he "threw [her] around by [her] hair" during a fight last summer. She also alleged that Rami isolated her from her close friends, including photographer David LaChappelle, with whom Anderson worked for decades.

A source close to the actor told Fox News that none of her friends wanted her to keep any relationship with Rami, who they felt was too controlling.