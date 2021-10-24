Affidavit states Alec Baldwin was informed prop gun was safe prior to fatal shooting

Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): An assistant director on the New Mexico film set of the movie 'Rust' has claimed that the gun handed to actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday was unloaded, an affidavit filed in by the Santa Fe County's Sheriff's Office said, according to reports.

Assistant director Dave Halls had announced at the time 'Cold gun', which is the lingo for an unloaded firearm, before a rehearsal for the movie, as per Variety.

However, when Baldwin pulled the gun's trigger, it fired a projectile that fatally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and hit director Joel Souza's shoulder. Reports suggest that Hutchins was standing in front of Souza at the time of the incident.

The AD "did not know live rounds were in the prop gun" and the weapon was readied by an armourer beforehand, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also contained a search warrant requesting to investigate the set building where the incident happened, which was granted by a state magistrate judge.

The search will also include taking biological evidence from the prop gun and reviewing any footage that may have been recorded, a news outlet has reported.

The affidavit states that after the shot was fired, the armourer was given the prop gun and then removed the "spent casing" from the weapon before giving it to the police.



Baldwin was wearing clothing consistent with a costume for the film ('Old Western-style clothing') but changed and also gave his clothes to the police, who said they "appeared to have bloodstains," as per reports.

Another news outlet, which obtained audio of the 911 call from the set, reported that a woman who identified herself as a script supervisor said, "We've had two people accidentally shot by a prop gun; we need help immediately."

When asked if the gun was loaded with a real bullet, the caller replied, "I don't... I can't tell you that... And this (expletive) AD that yelled at me at lunch, asking about revisions, this mother (expletive), he's supposed to check the guns, he's responsible for what happens on the set."

No charges have yet been filed in the incident, which took place on Thursday night.

In a statement released on Friday, Baldwin said, in part: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

'Rust' also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. In addition to featuring in the film, Baldwin is a co-producer on the upcoming project.

New Mexico is a busy film location, and the Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted productions including 'Hostiles', 'Cowboys and Aliens', '3:10 to Yuma', 'Appaloosa' and 'Longmire'. (ANI)

