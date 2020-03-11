After common cold symptoms, Celine Dion tests negative for coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): Celine Dion who postponed her shows to November due to cold, on Wednesday tested negative for coronavirus, reported E online.

The singer on Tuesday announced that two of her upcoming shows in Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. are being postponed to November as she was down with a cold.

"We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, D.C and Pittsburgh, PA. The show dates are being rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020," E Online quoted an official statement.

"Friday, March 13 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020," the announcement read. Attendees are advised to keep their original tickets to use on the rescheduled dates," the statement further read.

Later, Dion got herself tested for the disease which turned out to be negative.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms for the deadly virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

'My Heart Will Go On' singer's Courage World Tour is further expected to resume from March 24 in Denver.

Dion started the tour in September 2019 in Canada and it was scheduled to wrap off a year later on September 18, 2020. (ANI)

