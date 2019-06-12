After docufilm film, Martin Scorsese wants to do another Bob Dylan film

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): American filmmaker Martin Scorsese who launched his latest documentary 'Rolling Thunder Revue' which is on an American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan concert tour, opened up about his experience and desire to make another film on iconic singer-songwriter.

"I felt that I missed being around that world, dealing with that music and those lyrics, and so [producer Jeff Rosen] brought me some of the footage in 2008 and I looked it and said, 'Maybe something can be done with this.' Obviously, something could be done. I wanted to do something that captured the spirit of the tour, not just the chronology of it", Scorsese said.

"I wanted to make a movie with that music and those words and that time, really that time which is very special. I wanted, I hope, to capture the timelessness of his work and all of them, that spirit that they pulled together to go on that wild tour and the resonance for our culture today. It's genuine. It's authentic. It means something. It continually means something. You could listen to music or read the lyrics, it could be sung by anyone and it still means something to you. It's still fresh, it's still new, which means it could stand the test of time," Scorsese added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the audience gave huge applause after glimpses of the songs from the film were played, because it felt like a close acquaintance of Dylan concert, at the premiere.

David Mansfield who was one of the original members of the group also attended the screening and said that the review was "one of the formative events of my entire life being on this tour."

"Bob Dylan still speaks to the current generation of music fans, and to see him at his prime being the most creative, most vital, I think that's an easy sell," he added. (ANI)