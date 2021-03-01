After Emmy, Catherine O'Hara takes home Golden Globe for 'Schitt's Creek'

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Canadian-American actor Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) took home the Golden Globe 2021 for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy'.

She had earlier also won the Emmy 2020 award (Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series) for her role in the Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek'.

'Schitt's Creek' is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.



In Golden Globes 2021, American comedy-drama film 'Soul' won the award for 'Best Motion Picture- Animated'. Soul's co-director Kemp Powers became the first debut Black filmmaker to win Animated Feature Golden Globe.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including nomination for leading film 'Mank' (six nominations) and nomination for leading television show 'The Crown' (also six nominations). (ANI)

