After getting 'Barbie' offer, Ryan Gosling found a Ken Doll in the dirt: "Best Script I've Ever Read"

Washington [U.S], July 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Gosling said on "The Tonight Show" that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's "Barbie" screenplay is "the best script I've ever read," but that's not what made him finally agree to Gerwig's offer to star in the movie as Ken.

According to Variety, it appears that the universe gave Ryan Gosling a little push when the actor found one of his daughter's Ken dolls face down in the ground not long after receiving the "Barbie" movie offer.

"Best script I've ever read. I walk out in the backyard [after getting the offer] and, do you know where I found Ken?" Gosling said. "[A Ken doll] face down in the mud next to a squished lemon. I texted [the photo] to Greta and said, 'I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.'"



Gosling has been promoting "The Gray Man," a new Netflix action film that is currently available to view, but "Barbie" has taken centre stage on his press tour. The man portrays Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie, however there are reports that the movie uses a variety of individuals to portray the two dolls in various variations. According to a recent Variety report, Gosling and Robbie shared the $12.5 million salary for the movie "Barbie."

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera are all part of the "Barbie" cast.

"Finally, it's happening. This has been coming my whole life," Gosling told Variety on "The Gray Man" red carpet about playing Ken. "I felt like I was seeing myself [when I saw the viral first look Ken photo]. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens."

"Barbie" opens in theaters July 21, 2023 from Warner Bros. (ANI)

