After 'Jungle Cruise', Edgar Ramirez to star in 'The War Has Ended'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Edgar Ramirez who will soon be seen with Dwayne Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise' is set to star in 'The War has Ended'.

Best known for his role in 'Carlos' and 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace', he has landed the lead role in writer-director Hagar Ben-Asher's award-winning original script.

It is being produced by Dale Armin Johnson, Colleen Camp, Jill Littman and Marek Rozenbaum, reported Variety.

The upcoming feature is set in Poland, 1945 at the end of Second World War and will follow a man named Joseph (Ramirez) who steps out in search of his children.

Travelling on his horse named Oscar, he explores battle-devastated towns. Moreover, he amuses the local children with his puppet show so as to give them an escape from the war-torn reality around them. However, his real mission is the hunt for his two missing sons.

On his pursuit, Joseph comes across an unlikely ally in an orphan Lily, who offers him help in exchange for learning the secrets of puppeteering. It is then that the two together embark on a quest driven by hope, faith and a father's love.

"'The War Has Ended' is about a world reconstructing itself, finding its moral codes, and redefining the concept of family," Ben-Asher said.

"The story of the war refugee has unfortunately become painfully relevant again, but I hope the optimism in this film can be an act of sanity in our chaotic world," the director added.

Meanwhile, Ramirez who has earned nominations for a Golden Globe and Emmys, has starred in 'Zero Dark Thirty', 'The Bourne Ultimatum' among others.

He will next be seen in the spy thriller '355', along side Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o. (ANI)

