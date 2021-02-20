After months of private turmoil, Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday (local time).



Citing a source, E! News reported that this major development comes after their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told E! News. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. (ANI)

