AGBO congratulates Chris Hemsworth on winning Action Movie star 2020 at People's Choice Award

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): The Avenger's stars led film and television production company, AGBO on Monday congratulated Chris Hemsworth on winning the 'Action' star of the year title at People's Choice Award 2020.

Applauding everyone, who voted for the 'Extraction' movie star Chris Hemsworth, AGBO Films shared a post congratulating him, " YES!!!!!!!!! The people have spoken and the action star of the year has been selected by YOU! Couldn't be more happy for the badass action star of the year @chrishemsworth!!



One of the most liked action/thriller movies 'Extraction' star Chris Hemsworth procured the maximum votes from the spectators among the nominees Charlize Theron for The Old Gaurd, Jamie Foxx for Project Power, John David Washington for Tenet, Margot Robbie for Birds of prey: And the fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life, Vin Diesel for Bloodshot and Wall Smith for Bad Boys for life; and, bagged the title 'Action star of the year' at 46th E! People's Choice Awards that took place at The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California, the United States on 15 November Sunday (local time).





The film that depicted a black-market mercenary having nothing to lose, approaching the impossible missions, was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24.

On being an important part of the film, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda also congratulated Chris and reposted AGBO's post on Instagram. He wrote, "Congratulations mate @chrishemsworth #TheActionMovieStar of the year ..Well deserved!!"



The movie starred Chris Hemsworth alongside other Bollywood actors, like, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame and David Harbour, who played important parts in the film. (ANI)

