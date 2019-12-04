Ahead of trailer launch, 'No Time to Die' posters are finally here!

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): For long fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Daniel Craig in the 25th James Bond film - 'No Time To Die'. However, their wait is now over as the makers unveiled a string of posters a day before the film's trailer is set to be out.

On Tuesday, the official Bond handle on Instagram put out the posters featuring every single member of the ensemble cast on each one of them.

Craig is seen sporting the iconic spy look as he is seen posing with a revolver on his hand while what seems to be a talkie case, is tied to his thigh.



Another poster gives a closer look at Rami Malek's villainous character Safin, who has posed giving a suspicious look, totally justifying his role.



Ana de Armas as Madeleine Swann looks as glam and fierce in a deep-neck navy blue dress as she appears with weapons in both of her hands.



While in yet another image featuring Lashana Lynch as Nomi, taking her for the female Bond won't be surprising as she is seen in a navy spy suit complete with a leather waist and gun holster.



Others also on the posters include Ben Whishaw as Q.

The upcoming feature is helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is set for a release next year on April 8 in North America and April 2 in the UK.

Fukunaga has co-written the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters.

While the film is already on the watchlist of many, Craig in a recent interview disclosed that this will be his last outing as Bond.

Craig revealed the same during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November. On being asked by the host if he "done with Bond," the actor replied in the affirmative.

"Yes," People magazine quoted him as saying.

"It's done," he added. (ANI)

