Aimee Carrero, Shane Paul McGhie depart from 'The Boys' spinoff series

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Actors Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie, who were going to play leads in Prime Video's college-set spinoff of 'The Boys', have now departed the series.

According to Deadline, Carrero has joined another upcoming Prime Video series, 'The Consultant', as a series regular opposite Christoph Waltz and Nat Wolff.

This spinoff has been in development for about a year and a half. Originally written by 'The Boys' executive producer Craig Rosenberg, the series had cast its young leads, including Carrero and McGhie, last spring.



After several months had passed, in September 2021, the spinoff received a series greenlight, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters coming on board as showrunners.

Sources suggest that the departures of Carrero and McGhie were the outcome of several factors including the long delay in the show's production, during which other acting opportunities presented themselves, as well as changes from the original version of the project the actors had signed up for.

As per Deadline, both roles as young superheroes in The Boys spinoff will be recast. It is possible that McGhie plays another character in The Boys universe in the future. (ANI)

