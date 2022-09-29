Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers to star in feature film 'Billy Knight'

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Hollywood stars Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers will star in the upcoming drama film 'Billy Knight'.

According to Variety, Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers), graduate students who want to be filmmakers, are the main characters in 'Billy Knight.' Alex struggles with his father's passing, who was a failed screenwriter, in addition to wanting to succeed in the film industry. Only a box of incomplete scripts and a handkerchief bearing the name 'Billy Knight' were left by Alex's father. Alex sets out to track down the enigmatic and secretive Billy Knight after discovering those hints.

"Billy Knight is a love letter to cinema, a fantasy steeped in the history of this great art form. It's also the tale of two struggling artists, an introspective struggle of a young man trying to find his voice, and discovering what's important in life," said Roth. "Having the incomparable Al Pacino and the incredible



talents Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the film is a dream come true."

If you haven't seen one of Pacino's movies, you're an embarrassment. His filmography includes "The Godfather," "Dog Day Afternoon," "Scarface," "Heat," "The Irishman," and "Angels in America" (and, yes, we stand by that harsh assessment).

Heaton and Silvers have both appeared in 'Booksmart' and 'Birds of Paradise,' in addition to 'Stranger Things,' 'Marrowbone,' and 'The New Mutants.'

Autumn Bailey-Ford, Cameron Burnett, Sevier Crespo, Amanda Kiely, and Sarah Sarandos of Our World Films are the producers of the movie, along with Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin, and Peter Bortel as executive producers. This week, the "Billy Knight" production gets underway in Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

