'Aladdin' becomes Will Smith's first biggest hit to cross $ 1 Billion

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' has crossed USD 1 billion mark making it Will Smith's biggest hit to enter USD 1 billion club.

The film which had hit the theatres in May finished Thursday with a North American total of USD 343.1 million and USD 656.2 million overseas for a global haul of USD 999.3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharing her excitement, Mena Massoud told fans that he'd predicted the film would gross USD 1 billion despite being "dismissed" for believing so.

"Aladdin is officially hitting $1 billion, it's some pretty exciting stuff," Massoud said in the video on Instagram. "I told people six months ago that I thought Aladdin would hit a billion."

He added, "I got laughed at quite a bit, I got dismissed but I believed in what we were showing people and the heart and soul that we put into the film and what the film represents. Representation, diversity, identity. I'm really glad to say that we're officially the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion-dollar club."

"I know it's just numbers but it's pretty cool. Throughout life, you get overlooked and underestimated a lot but if you just put the work in and put your head down and try to manifest what you want to see out there, good things can happen," he said. "I want to thank the fans that made it happen. Thank you guys without you it would never have been possible."

Earlier this month, Smith, thanked his fans for making Aladdin the biggest movie of his career.

"To be in this game as long as I've been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," Smith said in an Instagram post.

Helmed by Guy Ritchie 'Aladdin' is a fantasy film based on the popular story of Aladdin and the magical lamp and stars Naomi Scott besides Smith and Massoud.

'Aladdin' had released on May 24 and is still running in the theatres. (ANI)

