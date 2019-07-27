Aladdin poster, Image courtesy: Instagram
Aladdin poster, Image courtesy: Instagram

'Aladdin' becomes Will Smith's first biggest hit to cross $ 1 Billion

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' has crossed USD 1 billion mark making it Will Smith's biggest hit to enter USD 1 billion club.
The film which had hit the theatres in May finished Thursday with a North American total of USD 343.1 million and USD 656.2 million overseas for a global haul of USD 999.3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sharing her excitement, Mena Massoud told fans that he'd predicted the film would gross USD 1 billion despite being "dismissed" for believing so.
"Aladdin is officially hitting $1 billion, it's some pretty exciting stuff," Massoud said in the video on Instagram. "I told people six months ago that I thought Aladdin would hit a billion."
He added, "I got laughed at quite a bit, I got dismissed but I believed in what we were showing people and the heart and soul that we put into the film and what the film represents. Representation, diversity, identity. I'm really glad to say that we're officially the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion-dollar club."
"I know it's just numbers but it's pretty cool. Throughout life, you get overlooked and underestimated a lot but if you just put the work in and put your head down and try to manifest what you want to see out there, good things can happen," he said. "I want to thank the fans that made it happen. Thank you guys without you it would never have been possible."
Earlier this month, Smith, thanked his fans for making Aladdin the biggest movie of his career.
"To be in this game as long as I've been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," Smith said in an Instagram post.
Helmed by Guy Ritchie 'Aladdin' is a fantasy film based on the popular story of Aladdin and the magical lamp and stars Naomi Scott besides Smith and Massoud.
'Aladdin' had released on May 24 and is still running in the theatres. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Canadian actor Gabe Khouth dies at 46

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Canadian actor Gabe Khouth, popularly known for his role in the show 'Once Upon a Time', passed away at the age of 46.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:40 IST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently tied the knot in France for the second time, lost their dog, Waldo Picasso, in a car accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:24 IST

Naomi Watts is "super thrilled" for 'GoT' prequel

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): How can actors keep calm when the whole world is awaiting the release of the prequel to the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'! While the prequel is in making, actor Naomi Watts revealed that she is "super thrilled" to be a part of the show.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:19 IST

First look of Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed starrer 'Blank'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The makers of science fiction 'Blank' have released the first look of the lead actresses- Rachel Shelley and Heida Reed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:31 IST

It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): After months of practice and drudgery, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end!

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:27 IST

Heath Ledger never joked about 'Brokeback Mountain', recalls...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Late actor Heath Ledger never joked or accepted one about 'Brokeback Mountain' which featured a gay love story, said Jake Gyllenhaal while remembering his late co-actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Newcomer Stephanie Cayo joins Mel Gibson in 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actress Stephanie Cayo is all set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie 'Force of Nature'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:17 IST

Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' begins shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The production of Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' has begun in Oklahoma.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:00 IST

Andy Serkis, Helmer among candidates to helm 'Venom 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): As 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' entered the USD 1 billion club, Sony is now planning to get the 'Venom' sequel started and executives recently met with a handful of new directing candidates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Quentin Tarantino felt "nervous" directing Al Pacino

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Much of the hype in Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was around the leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, but Tarantino revealed he was "nervous" while directing 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Mahershala Ali to star in 'Ramy' season 2

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actor-rapper Mahershala Ali is set to join Hulu's comedy 'Ramy' for its second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:26 IST

Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Alexandra Shipp has earned a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'.

Read More
iocl