Alec Baldwin believes parents involved in admissions scam shouldn't go jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin is the latest one in the line to give his opinion on the college admissions scam involving actor Felicity Huffman.

Baldwin believes that the parents involved in the scandal shouldn't end up in prison.

"I don't think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison," the actor wrote. "That includes past cases as well. Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy, and their family," he tweeted.



According to Fox News, Huffman surrendered herself to the authorities in order to serve her prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif on Tuesday (local time).

She was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service by a court besides 14 days sentence in prison.

The 56-year-old actress was sentenced for her involvement in a college admission scam and ordered to make a payment of USD 30,000 as a fine.

The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actress was sent behind bars for paying USD 15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores. (ANI)

