Alec Baldwin, Hilaria expecting fifth child after miscarriages

Washington D.C. [USA], April 7 (ANI): American actor Alec Baldwin and Spanish writer wife Hilaria are expecting their fifth child together just months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Hilaria shared a video confirming their fifth child on Instagram and wrote, "Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again."

According to Page Six, the 62-year-old actor and Hilaria have been trying for another baby for some time now.

Hilaria revealed she was "devastated" after she miscarried while four months pregnant in November 2019. They were expecting a baby girl.

She also miscarried a baby after 10 weeks in April that same year. At that time she took to Instagram and told, "There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over,"

Since then, she shared the hardships of experiencing two miscarriages.

Alec and Hilaria also share 6-year-old daughter Carmen, and sons 2-year-old Romeo, 3-year-old Leonardo and 4-year-old Rafael

The 'Motherless Brooklyn' actor is also father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. (ANI)

