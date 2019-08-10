Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater to star in 'Dr. Death' adaptation

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Dr. Death' podcast is getting an adaptation and actors Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater are all set to star in it.
Universal Content Productions which was behind Amazon's 'Homecoming' and 'Dirty John' will be distributing the adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The upcoming drama will be executive produced by 'Happy' showrunner Patrick Macmanus.
The series is based on a true story revolving around Dr Christopher Duntsch aka 'Dr. Death', a young neurosurgeon. He was given the nickname because his malpractices resulted in the death and maiming of multiple patients in Dallas.
He was accused of deforming four patients and killing two more, following which he was found guilty of deforming one and sentenced to life in prison in 2017.
The forthcoming project is expected to show and explore the twisted mind of the sociopath and also the ignorance of the system designed to protect the defenseless.
Dornan has been roped in to play Dr. Death while Baldwin will be seen portraying Robert Henderson, the quiet and methodical neurosurgeon who believes in the system.
Slater will be essaying the role of an impulsive vascular surgeon Randall Kirby.
The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed. (ANI)

