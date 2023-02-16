Alec Baldwin set to resume filming for 'Rust'

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is set to resume filming 'Rust' after being charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a press release obtained by E! News, the film's director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the October 2021 incident, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started."

"My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf," he added.



The western movie's production, which was put on hold after Hutchins passed away, will pick back up in the spring.

As a result of his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, will also join the team as an executive producer. The new cinematographer will be Bianca Cline, reported Page Six.

In order to verify that there are no "functioning firearms" or "any sort of ammunition" on set, safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have been recruited to the team, according to the press release. "Live ammunition is -- and always was -- prohibited on set," the statement said.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armourer who handled the weapons on set, were both charged by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. If convicted, the duo would face five-year prison sentences.

As per Page Six, an attorney for the actor previously told Page Six that the charge against his client was "a terrible miscarriage" of justice. (ANI)

