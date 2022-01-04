Alec Baldwin shares hopes for 2022 after 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has marked the beginning of 2022 by reflecting on his involvement in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which he called the "worst situation" he's ever been a part of.

According to People magazine, the actor posted a nearly 13-minute video to Instagram on New Year's Day, in which he spoke directly to the camera and shared his hopes for the coming year amid the ongoing fallout from the tragic 'Rust' shooting. He wrote in the caption, "Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us."

"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said.

He continued, "I'm not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms, somebody died very tragically. And I've gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It's just incredible."

"This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do," added Baldwin.

Although the Emmy winner admitted that he's not a "New Year's resolution person," he also shared his goals for 2022.



"But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," Baldwin explained.

He further said, "I've been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioural, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation, all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that's what I want."

"My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don't get to see much of them anymore," Baldwin added, revealing he recently took a trip to the west coast to spend time with 26-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of Hutchins, who died on the set of his film 'Rust' when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's phone in the latest development in the case, People magazine previously reported.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident, with production on the film halted, a source told the outlet that Alec is leaning on his wife and kids.

The source said, "It's such an unthinkable tragedy and the grief and trauma for him are unbearable. Alec is still in shock and his heart is completely broken. He is doing his best to cope and is leaning on Hilaria and the kids for support." (ANI)

