Alec Baldwin speaks out after disastrous gun tragedy on 'Rust' set

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after firing a prop gun on the set of his upcoming Western film 'Rust' that killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.

Baldwin took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."



In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."





During the production on 'Rust', Baldwin had fired what was described as a "prop firearm" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, resulting in the incident.

Sources told the newspaper that Baldwin was questioned by investigators following the incident. However, no charges have yet been filed in connection with the case, which is under investigation, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement, reported Fox News.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," said a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," the statement continued, adding, "We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

'Rust', written and directed by Souza, is reportedly set in 1880s Kansas. Baldwin stars as an infamous outlaw who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager gets convicted for the accidental murder of a local rancher and sentenced to hang.

The movie also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. In addition to featuring in the film, Baldwin is a co-producer on the upcoming project.

New Mexico is a busy film location, and the Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted productions including 'Hostiles', 'Cowboys & Aliens', '3:10 to Yuma', 'Appaloosa' and 'Longmire'. (ANI)

