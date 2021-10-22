Alec Baldwin spotted 'in tears' following shooting on 'Rust' sets that left film's cinematographer dead, director wounded

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin had been spotted "in tears" by two press members in New Mexico following a shooting on the set of the movie 'Rust' that left the film's cinematographer dead and its director wounded.

The film's production has also been halted "for an undetermined period of time."

During production on Thursday, Baldwin had fired what was described as a "prop firearm" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, resulting in the incident, as per Fox News.

Two of the staffers of a local newspaper, a reporter and a photographer, said that they saw Baldwin "in tears" after the incident, which the newspaper reported had not yet been declared an "accident" by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Sources told the newspaper that Baldwin was questioned by investigators following the incident. However, no charges have yet been filed in connection with the case, which is under investigation, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement, reported Fox News.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," said a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," the statement continued, adding, "We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."



A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 pm local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.

According to the media release, one shooting victim, a 42-year-old female, was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Hutchins' demise was also confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe, where was undergoing emergency treatment. Sources told Deadline that Baldwin, who is also a producer on 'Rust', was unaware of what kind of projectile was loaded into the prop gun.

'Rust', written and directed by Souza, is reportedly set in 1880s Kansas. Baldwin stars as an infamous outlaw who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager gets convicted for the accidental murder of a local rancher and sentenced to hang.

The movie also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. In addition to featuring in the film, Baldwin is a co-producer on the upcoming project.

New Mexico is a busy film location, and the Bonanza Creek Ranch has hosted productions including 'Hostiles', 'Cowboys & Aliens', '3:10 to Yuma', 'Appaloosa' and 'Longmire'. (ANI)

