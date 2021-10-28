Alec Baldwin spotted with family for the first time after 'Rust' accident

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin was recently spotted with his family in a small town in the wake of the fatal accident on his 'Rust' movie set.

TMZ obtained some pictures of the actor with his wife, Hilaria, and their kids grabbing a meal at a pizza outlet in a small New England town.

Sources told TMZ that they were spotted out there on Sunday picking up a takeout order, which Alec was carrying as his family followed close behind.

The couple had had their heads down and looked sober considering the horrific events that happened at his movie sets last week.



On October 21 it was reported that Alec pulled the trigger on a revolver while rehearsing a 'Rust' scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico and the shot ended up killing his director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Souza was treated for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and was released on Friday (October 22).

According to an affidavit filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec was told the prop firearm was safe when it was handed to him by an assistant director, who didn't know there were live rounds in the weapon, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

When Alec pulled the trigger, the live projectile struck and killed Hutchins and injured Souza, the sheriff's office said in the filing. No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

On Saturday evening in New Mexico, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), of which Hutchins was a member, held a candlelight vigil at Albuquerque Civic Plaza in her memory. (ANI)

