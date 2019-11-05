Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year.

The 61-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' star who plays a raging President Trump on the TV show says Wojciech Cieszkowski lied when he claimed Baldwin punched him in the face during the November 2, 2018 fight, reported Page Six.

"When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives," according to Baldwin's suit.

"But that is not what happened here. Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortion demands."

The actor claimed that he "lightly pushed" Cieszkowski during the encounter, although the defendant turned around and lied to cops that he was badly assaulted, the papers say.

"Hospital records and video surveillance footage prove that it was a lie," the documents state.

On the basis of that false report, Baldwin was falsely imprisoned, held against his will, and charged with a crime he did not commit.

"But the damage had been done," with the allegations reported in the press, the former "30 Rock" and "Hunt for Red October" star said in the papers.

The suit recounts how Cieszkowski pulled his car into the spot Baldwin was waiting for, but the actor suggests he was only upset because he thought the driver had come dangerously close to his wife and child on the curb. (ANI)

