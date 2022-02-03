Alec Baldwin to attend Boulder International Film Fest

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Months after being isolated following the fatal shooting incident on the 'Rust' film set, actor Alec Baldwin will make a rare public appearance at the Boulder International Film Festival in March.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 63-year-old actor has agreed to attend the up-and-coming fest's 18th edition, which will run from March 3-6, as its first-ever "special guest programmer."

The fest will reportedly screen three films: Stanley Kubrick's 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964); Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith's 'The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers' (2009); and Julie Cohen and Betsy West's 'Julia' (2021), which is in contention for the best documentary feature Oscar.

As per the outlet, Baldwin says these films have significantly influenced and impacted him.



Baldwin will participate in a brief question and answers session after each screening with film critic and culture writer Lisa Kennedy to discuss why he chose those films.

The 'It's Complicated' actor will also be interviewed by Ron Bostwick, a veteran journalist and the festival's longtime special events producer, on March 5 in front of an audience at the Boulder Theater.

"I am quite excited about returning to the Boulder International Film Festival, which I last attended in 2010. I think Boulder is a great town and I know they have a wonderful festival," Baldwin said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kathy Beeck, the festival's director, said, "This is our first year having a Special Guest Programmer, and it's wonderful to be able to feature Alec Baldwin, who is a friend of the festival and is very knowledgeable about film. In addition to being an actor and writer, he has a podcast called Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin and served as a host of The Essentials on Turner Classic Movies, a series presenting some of the most essential films ever made to TCM viewers. We're honoured that this year Alec will be taking on this important role and sharing some of his favourite films with BIFF."

Baldwin also attended the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 9 as master of ceremonies, since the 'Rust' tragedy. (ANI)

