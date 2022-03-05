Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria taking a social media break

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Four months after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced that she is taking a break from social media.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor, who tied the knot with Alec in 2012 and shares six children with him, told her fans that she was taking a step back from social media with a post shared on her Instagram account on Friday.

She wrote, "Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back. I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

She added, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb."





A source told People magazine, "Hilaria wants to focus on her family without the distraction of social media. Nothing is wrong -- she just is going to take a step back for a while and enjoy time with her kids."

Hilaria's social media hiatus comes nearly four months after Alec accidentally discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set of 'Rust', killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on October 22, 2021.

As per People magazine, Alec was recently sued by Hutchins's husband Matthew Hutchins. He filed the complaint on behalf of himself and their 9-year-old son Andros.

In the complaint, the family claimed that Alec and other defendants listed in the suit "failed to perform industry-standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences."

In response to the suit, attorneys for Alec told E! News in February, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false. He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun'--meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise."

During a December ABC News interview, Alec said, "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me."

The Sante Fe Sheriff's Office has not charged anyone in the incident yet. (ANI)

