Alex Essoe, Daniel Zovatto join Russell Crowe's 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Russell Crowe's 'The Pope's Exorcist' has two new co-stars joining him. The Oscar-winning actor will be joined by Alex Essoe of Midnight Mass fame and Daniel Zovatto in the film helmed by Julius Avery.

According to Deadline, Crowe will portray Father Gabriele Amorth, the illustrious Italian priest who carried out more than 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican, in the movie, drawing from his internationally acclaimed autobiographies An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. (Father Amorth, who passed away in 2016, left a wealth of more testimonies of his achievements exorcising the demon from people around the world. His life rights and the rights to his memoirs were purchased by Screen Gems for the project.) No information has been released regarding the roles that Essoe and Zovatto will be performing.

The Pope's Exorcist has been in development at Screen Gems for a while; ngel Gomez was previously slated to helm the project as of 2020. The current draught of the script was written by Evan Spiliotopoulos with changes by Chuck MacLean, and it was based on an earlier draught by Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary that Michael Petroni altered. Along with Michael Patrick Kaczmarek of Jesus & Mary, Jeff Katz of Worldwide Katz, and Eddie Siebert, president of Loyola Productions, Doug Belgrad of 2.0 Entertainment will produce the film. Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar, and Giselle Johnson will be in charge of the project's management for Screen Gems.



Essoe is most known for her work with Mike Flanagan on the critically acclaimed supernatural horror series Midnight Mass on Netflix and on the Warner Bros. adaptation of The Shining, Doctor Sleep, in which she played Wendy Torrance. She made her acting debut in the independent film Starry Eyes and will soon be featured in the thriller independent Trim Season.

In addition to appearing on shows like Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Here and Now, Zovatto is now visible on HBO Max's Station Eleven. The late Lynn Shelton's Laggies, Drake Doremus' Newness, Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe, David Robert Mitchell's It Follows, and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird are just a few notable cinema credits.

