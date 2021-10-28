Alex Gibney to direct Vietnam War thriller 'Two Wolves'

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Oscar-winning documentary maker Alex Gibney is making further strides into the narrative world and has recruited Viggo Mortensen and Caleb Landry Jones to star in his upcoming thriller 'Two Wolves'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Altitude will be producing the feature, from two-time Oscar winner Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, The Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody), which is set to tell the story of US helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson.

During the Vietnam War, Thompson turned against his fellow soldiers in an attempt to halt the notorious massacre of around 500 unarmed civilians in the village of My Lai, and rescued survivors of the atrocity. But far from being treated as a hero, Thompson was branded a traitor and threatened with court-martial, whilst the actual perpetrators of the war crimes were lionized by supporters and pardoned by President Nixon.



It came down to General William 'Ray' Peers to investigate what really happened at My Lai and to corroborate the truth of Hugh Thompson's story... a truth for which both men were willing to fight despite the enormous risk to themselves. What was at stake? The soul of a country and the end of the Vietnam War.

Altitude would also handle international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the AFM Virtual Market.

"This is a film I have wanted to make for seven years," said Gibney, adding, "Now that I have the right team in place, we can tell this powerful tale.

It's a true story about how everyday people can become heroes, not through supernatural powers, but through a commitment to do the right thing in the worst possible circumstances. Since Enron, I've been making films about people who abuse their power. This is a film about two men who fought back."

The film will be produced by Paul Higgins for Fields Park, Peter Saraf, Will Clarke for Altitude Film Entertainment, Gibney for Jigsaw Pictures along with Big Beach, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

