Alex Rodriguez celebrates engagement anniversary with JLO on Instagram

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): After celebrating one year engagement anniversary with singer Jennifer Lopez, her fiancee and baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share an adorable video with his lady love.

The 44-year-old star marked the anniversary of his proposal to Lopez with a short video which featured all the cherished moments of the couple since the time of their engagement.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas.... I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question... you said yes," he wrote in the caption of the post.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can't wait to make more memories with you. .I love you. #HappyAnniversary," the caption further read.

The video also included footage from their engagement and the moment when Rodriguez went down on his knees for the ace singer by the sea. (ANI)

