Alex Rodriguez hints at 'new beginnings' amid Bennifer reunion rumours

Seems like Alex Rodriguez has finally decided to move on with his life after his split with her fiancee Jennifer Lopez, who is reigniting dating rumours with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck.

The former MLB star took to his Instagram handle to tell his fans that he is entering a 'new beginning' as 'anything that doesn't serve' him is 'clearing out' of his life.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming," the 35-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

This message came few hours after J-Lo was spotted with a huge grin on her face while hanging out with Affleck in Miami, reported Page Six.

As per earlier reports from Sunday, Lopez and Affleck were photographed at a private residence in the Florida city, where she owns a different home, weeks after they rekindled their romance.



In mid-April, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they had ended their engagement after a four-year relationship.

Later that month, Affleck was spotted at Lopez's mansion in Los Angeles. In early May, the two further sparked romance speculation when they vacationed for about a week together in Montana, where the 'Argo' actor has a residence.

It marked the first time the two were photographed together since they ended their own engagement in January 2004 after an almost two-year relationship.

Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees star, seemed to throw some subtle shade at Bennifer reunion earlier this month when asked about them. When asked about it, he said, "Go Yankees!"

After Lopez and Affleck were photographed in Montana, a separate source told E! News that Rodriguez was "shocked that J.Lo has moved on."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli'. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.


