Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at 'Hustlers' TIFF premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Rodriguez has often supported the singer-actor at her concerts and shoots. On Saturday, he accompanied Lopez to the premiere of her new outing 'Hustlers' at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and posted on Instagram Live a video showing her posing for pictures and giving interviews on the red carpet.

A-Rod periodically turned the phone's camera on himself to offer commentary and to praise his lady love.

"So here we are at the Toronto Film Festival. Jennifer is very excited, very nervous. This is gonna be an amazing movie. This is one of the ones that she is most excited about in a long time. I have a great feeling about this," he gushed about Lopez's latest film.

Rodriguez was not only his lady love's cheerleader but also the perfect Instagram boyfriend. He was photographed taking pictures of Lopez on his phone throughout the premiere. No doubt she dominates his camera roll!

Lopez turned heads in a shimmering, plunging, sleeveless yellow ruffled Maison Yeya gown, coupled with strappy metallic Femme stiletto sandals and a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, reported E! News.

Other celebrities who attended the film's premiere included several of Lopez's co-stars, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Madeline Brewer.

'Hustlers' tells the story of a group of former strip club employees who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lopez plays the leader of the group. Apart from Lopez, the film also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Cardi B and Lizzo.

In 'Hustlers', the 50-year-old superstar, who plays Ramona, the leader of a group of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to scam wealthy men, when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s, also admitted that the actual stripping down gave her pause.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. Apart from starring in the film, Lopez is currently on tour. She began her 'It's My Party' tour in June and will continue to tour in North America throughout the summer.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating for more than two years and announced their engagement in March.

Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha (14), and Ella (11) from a previous marriage. (ANI)

