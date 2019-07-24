Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez's birthday wish for Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart!

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): When it comes to Hollywood love stories, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's is one for the books.
On the occasion of Lopez's 50th birthday on Wednesday, her fiance shared a video montage on social media that is sure to melt everyone's heart and will redefine relationship goals.
Set to the tune of Billy Joel's 'This Is the Time', the montage included clips of their many sweet moments together as a couple and a family.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. ?? ?? ??

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2019 at 7:27pm PDT


"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he told his lady love in the clip.
"Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do," he added in the clip.
Rodriguez continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."
The video wish touched the birthday girl. "I'm crying. I love our life. I love you so much, thank you my beautiful Macho," Lopez responded in a comment.
The couple, who got engaged in early March, have been dating for more than two years now and have chronicled their relationship online with social media posts and YouTube behind-the-scenes videos. Through it all, they have never been shy about showering each other with love.
"Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it's just a 9.2-mile ride. But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world's most famous arena was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl," he wrote to her earlier this month.
The couple got engaged on March 10 after dating for almost two years. The duo announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts by sharing matching photos of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez can be seen holding her hand in the picture.
Lopez and Rodriguez were first linked in March 2017 and have been going strong ever since. In 2018, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez had called the former MLB star her "Twin Soul."
On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', co-starring Constance Wu and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:59 IST

