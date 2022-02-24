Alexandra Daddario talks about relationship with her fiance and becoming SAG ambassador

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American actor Alexandra Daddario recently opened up about her engagement to producer Andrew Form and being named an ambassador for the Screen Actors Guild.

According to People magazine, the 35-year-old star said, "It feels so exciting. But mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky. That's what it just feels like. Feels like peace."

On the subject of wedding planning, she admitted that she's "been saying all I want is to get married at the Elvis chapel in Las Vegas" but "it's hard to convince."

The couple's engagement had been confirmed by People magazine in December after the actor seemingly celebrated the news with a heartfelt tribute to Form on Instagram.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," Daddario wrote alongside a photo smiling with Form at the time. She added, "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."



The bride-to-be further said, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Ahead of the SAG Awards on Sunday, Daddario said she's "excited" about getting to "celebrate actors and celebrate what I do." When she found out she would serve as an ambassador alongside Ross Butler, the actor said she was "thrilled."

Daddario also said that Form will likely not be her date for the evening because "he's working." She said, "He produces a show called Jack Ryan. So he is working. If he can get away, yeah, of course. He was my first invite. He's very hard working man."

The couple had made their red carpet debut as a couple during the premiere of 'The White Lotus' in California last summer. Last May, the actor also shared a black and white photo of herself giving Form a kiss, writing, "I love you ... 'and even that is an understatement.'"

As per People magazine, Form has two sons Rowan and Julian from his previous marriage to Jordana Brewster which ended in 2020 after 13 years. (ANI)

