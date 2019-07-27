Alexandra Shipp (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Alexandra Shipp (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Alexandra Shipp has earned a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'.
Replacing Eiza Gonzales to play a news anchor Rey Porter, Shipp has joined the film's cast which already has David Hasselhoff and David Sandberg on board, with the latter also serving as the writer and director of the movie, reported Deadline.
Shipp was last seen reprising her role as Storm in the recently-released film X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix'.
The upcoming feature comes as a follow-up to Sandberg's highly-viewed 2015 YouTube short film 'Kung Fury'.
Set in Miami, 1985, the action-comedy features Kung Fury as the greatest cop of all times. His police force has been assembled from across history to triumph over the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.
Over the course of time, Kung Fury will travel through space and time to save his friends and win over the evil once and for all.
The film is being produced by Minglu Ma, George Acogny, Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Sandberg, Pelle Strandberg, David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, Aaron Schmidt, Philip Westgren and Fassbender.
Shipp was seen in films like 'A Dog's Way Home' and 'Shaft'. Some of her forthcoming projects include the CBS Film comedy 'Lexi' and Netflix's 'All The Bright Places'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:31 IST

It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): After months of practice and drudgery, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end!

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:27 IST

Heath Ledger never joked about 'Brokeback Mountain', recalls...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Late actor Heath Ledger never joked or accepted one about 'Brokeback Mountain' which featured a gay love story, said Jake Gyllenhaal while remembering his late co-actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Newcomer Stephanie Cayo joins Mel Gibson in 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actress Stephanie Cayo is all set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie 'Force of Nature'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:17 IST

Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' begins shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The production of Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' has begun in Oklahoma.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:00 IST

Andy Serkis, Helmer among candidates to helm 'Venom 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): As 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' entered the USD 1 billion club, Sony is now planning to get the 'Venom' sequel started and executives recently met with a handful of new directing candidates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Quentin Tarantino felt "nervous" directing Al Pacino

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Much of the hype in Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was around the leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, but Tarantino revealed he was "nervous" while directing 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Mahershala Ali to star in 'Ramy' season 2

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actor-rapper Mahershala Ali is set to join Hulu's comedy 'Ramy' for its second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:36 IST

Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z, will no longer participate in Woodstock 50 music festival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:19 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' banner defaced in L.A.

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The banner of Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which is reigning at the box office, fell prey to a notorious act.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:27 IST

Sofia Carson to star in Netflix's 'Feel the Beat'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor-singer Sofia Daccarett Char, professionally known as Sofia Carson, is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming dance movie 'Feel the Beat'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:23 IST

Mark Wahlberg to star in 'Arthur The King'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Mark Wahlberg is all set to star in a true story 'Arthur The King'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:17 IST

Jordyn Woods spotted partying with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): American model Jordyn Woods, was spotted dancing and smoking hookah with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden in Houston this week.

Read More
iocl