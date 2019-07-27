Alexandra Shipp joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor Alexandra Shipp has earned a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender in 'Kung Fury 2'.

Replacing Eiza Gonzales to play a news anchor Rey Porter, Shipp has joined the film's cast which already has David Hasselhoff and David Sandberg on board, with the latter also serving as the writer and director of the movie, reported Deadline.

Shipp was last seen reprising her role as Storm in the recently-released film X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix'.

The upcoming feature comes as a follow-up to Sandberg's highly-viewed 2015 YouTube short film 'Kung Fury'.

Set in Miami, 1985, the action-comedy features Kung Fury as the greatest cop of all times. His police force has been assembled from across history to triumph over the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.

Over the course of time, Kung Fury will travel through space and time to save his friends and win over the evil once and for all.

The film is being produced by Minglu Ma, George Acogny, Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Sandberg, Pelle Strandberg, David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, Aaron Schmidt, Philip Westgren and Fassbender.

Shipp was seen in films like 'A Dog's Way Home' and 'Shaft'. Some of her forthcoming projects include the CBS Film comedy 'Lexi' and Netflix's 'All The Bright Places'. (ANI)

