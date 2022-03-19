Alexandra Shipp joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): With every new cast member being announced, Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig's live-action film 'Barbie' is only becoming more fascinating. And 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' star Alexandra Shipp is the latest addition to the Warner Bros. movie.

As per Variety, Shipp has joined previously announced cast members including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

In the film, Robbie will feature as Barbie and Gosling as Ken. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and based on the popular Mattel toy.

Shipp's role is currently unknown, along with other co-stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Ariana Greenblatt. Warner Bros. will distribute the film.



Apart from 'Barbie', Shipp has also been roped in for a minor role in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' '65', which stars two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver. The new sci-fi thriller will tell the story of an astronaut who crashes on a mysterious planet, only to discover he's not alone.

Shipp recently starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!', the adaptation of the autobiographical Off-Broadway musical by the late Jonathan Larson.

Shipp played Susan, Jonathan's girlfriend who feels neglected, leading to the duet 'Come to Your Senses' with Karessa, played by Vanessa Hudgens. The musical stars two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for best actor at the upcoming 94th ceremony.

Recently, Shipp filmed 'Kung Fury 2' in Germany opposite Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, and appeared in 'Silk Road' with Jason Clarke.

She will also be seen in Kyra Sedgwick's directorial debut 'Space Oddity' with Kyle Allen, Simon Helberg and Madeline Brewer. Her other past roles include 'Shaft' with Samuel L. Jackson and 'Jexi' with Adam Devine. (ANI)

