Alfred Molina set to return as Doctor Octopus in 'Spider-Man 3'

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): English-American actor Alfred Molina is putting the metal arms back on to reprise his role as the villainous 'Doctor Octopus', sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the outlet, the 67-year-old star Molina turned in a fan-favourite performance in Sam Raimi's 2004 sequel 'Spider-Man 2' as Otto Octavius, a brilliant scientist turned eight-limbed villain who pushed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to the limits. Molina's involvement in the upcoming 'Spider-Man' movie was first rumoured late last month when GWW reported the actor had been spotted on set.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that -- Tom Holland stars in the superhero film, which Sony has dated for December 17, 2021. The movie also has 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' director Jon Watts back at the helm.

Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the film as Doctor Strange, while 'Spider-Man' mainstays expected to return include Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.



Molina's involvement ties together three generations of Spider-Man movies. Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro after playing the role in 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which starred Andrew Garfield as the wall-crawler, while Molina's Doc Oc terrorised Maguire's version of Spidey.

In October, Foxx suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that three different Spider-Men could appear in the film.

Marvel and Sony had no comment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 2019's 'Far From Home', which amid the COVID-pandemic release date shuffles stands as the most recent Marvel Studios film, earned more than USD 1 billion globally and has swung to the top of the ladder as highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time.

Molina, who earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for 2017's 'Feud: Bette and Joan', starred in 'Frozen II' last year and has Netflix and DreamWorks' 'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' due out next year. (ANI)

