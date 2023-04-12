Alia Bhatt to make Met Gala debut this year?

Mumbai(Maharashtra)[India], April 12 (ANI): It's safe to say that 2023 is a global year for Alia Bhatt as she is all set to make Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'. And now the latest buzz is that she will also attend fashion's biggest night out -- Met Gala -- this year.

As per a source, the diva will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet.

The particular update has left her fans excited.

"Woah woah... she is leaving no stone unturned to make all of us proud," a social media user wrote.

"Can't wait for her look," another one wrote.



However, Alia has not made any official statement regarding her Met Gala debut yet.

Before Alia, a few Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.



Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019, where she decked up in a Voluminous metallic pink gown resembling a Barbie Doll or a princess.



The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (ANI)

