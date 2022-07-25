'Alienoid' outperforms 'Minions' at Korean box office

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): Newly released 'Alienoid' and 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' led the weekend box office in South Korea.

According to Variety, 'Alienoid', a sci-fi fiction about the quest for a legendary sword across time, debuted on Wednesday and consistently, but narrowly, outperformed its animated counterpart.

Between Friday and Sunday, 'Alienoid' made USD5.19 million, capturing a market share of 32 per cent on more than 1,800 screens. In the five days since its release, USD7.37 million has been collected.

'Minions' made USD4.58 million, accounting for a 29 per cent market share on nearly 1,400 screens. The total over the past five days is USD6.29 million between Friday and Sunday.

'Top Gun Maverick', which had returned to the top of the charts the previous weekend, dropped to third. In its fifth weekend of release, it dropped by 34% to record $3.68 million and a 23% market share. Since release on June 22, "Top Gun Maverick" has accumulated $53.0 million, making it the second highest scoring film of the year to date and the top Hollywood title.



Over the weekend, the total domestic box office was USD16.1 million. That was consistent with the new standard that has been in place since the start of May when Korea's COVID restrictions were substantially eased.

Park Chan-indie wook's thriller 'Decision to Leave' came in fourth place with a weekend gross of USD1.14 million. Comparatively, a week prior, there was USD1.73 million and third place. The Cannes competition title has amassed USD11.8 million after four weekends of sales.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' dropped from second to the fifth position. In Korea, it made USD593,000 in its third weekend of release, a significant 82 per cent decrease from the prior weekend. It has amassed USD22.2 million since July 6.

Lower rankings went to 'Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween', which earned USD509,000 for a USD2.75 million 12-day total, and "The Roundup," which earned USD74,000 for the highest cumulative gross in 2022 at USD100 million, as reported by Variety.

The Japanese new movie 'It's A Summer Film' pulled in USD44,000 over the weekend and USD81,000 over the five days following its Wednesday opening. 'Elvis', with USD56,000, for a USD632,000 12-day total.

A nine-screen screening of 'Hansal: Rising Dragon' made USD33,000. The period action drama will open wide on Wednesday. (ANI)

