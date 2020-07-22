Alison Brie reveals how she met, fell in love with husband Dave Franco

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): American actor Alison Brie recently revealed that her love story with actor Dave Franco had a surprising start.

According to People magazine, the 37-year-old actor opened up on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' Monday (local time) about how she met her husband in 2011.

Brie joked as she promoted their new movie 'The Rental', "It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin. I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules after we ran into Dave at the airport."

The 'How to be Single' star continued, "The two of them are friends and she had invited him out to dinner with us there. He was sitting next to her across the table and... my friend texts me under the table and was like, 'You should hook up with Dave'... and I responded with, 'Yes, please' with a lot of thumbs up emojis. A very enthusiastic response."

Franco's response to the idea was also enthusiastic, Brie revealed.

The 'Scream 4' star said, "He was like, 'I'm in!'" adding their friend hadn't revealed to them that their responses had been shared with the other. "It was 48 hours of drugs, s**, a lot of making out," she added, laughing.

At the time, Franco was filming a movie that took him to New York City and, later, Paris. The actor invited Brie to join him in New York where there was "wining and dining", what Brie called the "romantic portion of our meeting each other."

Brie said, "He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on the last day of our trip which read, 'Come with me to Paris.'"

The couple got engaged in August 2015 after more than three years of dating. They then tied the knot in March 2017.

Now, the pair have completed work on their first movie together, 'The Rental', which is also Franco's directorial debut.

'The Rental' follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their rental home might be spying on them. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss. (ANI)

